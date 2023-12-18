Monday Night Football: How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks, ManningCast Tonight Without Cable

There's lots on the line tonight in this Week 15 battle of the birds, with the Eagles and Seahawks each entering Monday night's game in desperate need of a win.

After winning 10 of their first 11 games and looking like the best team in football, the Eagles have dropped their last two contests. The Eagles have the luxury of falling back on a Wild Card berth to make the playoffs, but they suddenly find themselves in a dead heat for the NFC East crown with the Cowboys.

The situation is more dire for the Seahawks, who have lost four straight to fall to 6-7 on the year. The Hawks currently find themselves on the outside looking for the NFC playoffs, but a home win tonight would greatly aid their odds of nabbing a Wild Card spot.

The Eagles and Seahawks kick off in Seattle tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game, with guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.