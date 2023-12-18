Monday Night Football: How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks, ManningCast Tonight Without Cable
Week 15 concludes tonight in Seattle, with the Seahawks hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC battle.
There's lots on the line tonight in this Week 15 battle of the birds, with the Eagles and Seahawks each entering Monday night's game in desperate need of a win.
After winning 10 of their first 11 games and looking like the best team in football, the Eagles have dropped their last two contests. The Eagles have the luxury of falling back on a Wild Card berth to make the playoffs, but they suddenly find themselves in a dead heat for the NFC East crown with the Cowboys.
The situation is more dire for the Seahawks, who have lost four straight to fall to 6-7 on the year. The Hawks currently find themselves on the outside looking for the NFC playoffs, but a home win tonight would greatly aid their odds of nabbing a Wild Card spot.
The Eagles and Seahawks kick off in Seattle tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game, with guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.
Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.
How to watch MNF without cable
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.
Sling TV's Sling Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2 but not ABC, and the Blue plan includes ABC (in only in a handful of markets) but neither ESPN channel. Each plan costs $45 a month in the areas with ABC and $40 elsewhere. The combined Orange-and-Blue plan costs $55 or $60 a month.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Click here to see which local channels you get.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
