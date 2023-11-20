Monday Night Football: How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs, ManningCast Tonight Without Cable

Tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles has the makings to be the game of the year. It will not only feature both Kelce brothers -- tight end Travis of the Chiefs and center Jason of the Eagles -- but it's also a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, a championship game in which the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

Once again this season, both teams are among the Super Bowl favorites. The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC at 7-2, and the Eagles are the NFL's lone one-loss team at 8-1. Mama Kelce may yet get to wear that split team jacket to another Super Bowl.

The Eagles-Chiefs game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 or ESPN Plus during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game, with guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadephia Eagles tonight on Monday Night Football. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.