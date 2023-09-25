Monday Night Football: How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Rams vs. Bengals Tonight Without Cable
It's a Monday night doubleheader with Philadelphia and Tampa Bay in one game and the LA Rams and Cincinnati in the other.
For the second week in a row, NFL fans will be treated to a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET (4:15 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN2, and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kick off an hour later at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN Plus.
The staggered start times mean you'll be able to see the end of each game, with plenty of overlap to be able to flip back and forth to avoid commercials. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in Tampa to call the Eagles-Bucs game. A three-man booth of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will call the Rams-Bengals game in Cincinnati.
Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.
How to watch MNF without cable
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch both Monday Night Football games with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services. And with the standalone ESPN Plus streaming service, you can watch the Rams-Bengals game.
Sling TV's Sling Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2 but not ABC, and the Blue plan includes ABC (in only in a handful of markets) but not either ESPN channel. Each plan costs $45 a month in the areas with ABC ($40 elsewhere), and the combined Orange-and-Blue plan that will let you watch both games costs $60 a month ($55 in markets without ABC).
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month in October) and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month. With it, you'll be able to watch the Rams and Bengals tonight.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
