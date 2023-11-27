Monday Night Football: How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings Tonight Without Cable

It's an NFC North showdown on Monday night between the 6-5 Minnesota Vikings and 3-8 Chicago Bears. The Vikings have won five of their last six games to remain in the NFC playoff picture, including two of their last three with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. The team traded for Dobbs after starter Kirk Cousins was lost for the season. The Vikings are still waiting for All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson to return to the lineup; he's likely to sit another week and return in two weeks after Minnesota's bye.

It looks like another lost season in Chicago, but the Bears did see quarterback Justin Fields return last week. Fields missed the last four weeks with a dislocated right thumb, and the Bears missed his big-play ability.

The Bears-Vikings game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Looking for the Manning brothers? Peyton and Eli have the night off. The ManningCast will return next week for the Bengals-Jaguars game.

Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.