Milan-San Remo 2024: How to Watch a UCI World Tour Cycling Livestream for Free

Saturday sees the first Monument race of the pro cycling season as the world's best riders hit the roads of northwest Italy to take on the Milan-San Remo.

This year marks the 115th running of La Classica Primavera. Last year's event saw real drama, when Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the race with a late solo attack, 62 years after his grandfather had pulled off the same feat.

Van Der Poel is back to defend his title, but is set to face stiff competition from the likes of race favorite and recent Strade Bianche winner Tadej Pogačar.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the the Milan-San Remo live wherever you are in the world.

At 185.2 miles in total distance, the Milan-San Remo is the longest professional one-day race in modern cycling. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Milan-San Remo 2024: Where and when is it?

The 2024 Milan-San Remo takes place on Saturday, March 16, and starts at 9 a.m. local time in Italy, which is 9 a.m. GMT in the UK, 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT in the US and 8 p.m. AEDT in Australia.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found further down.

How to watch the Milan-San Remo 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the race locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to what you want to watch. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Milan-San Remo 2024 in the US

US cycling fans can watch all the action live via B/R Sports on Max. Coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. ET (1:30 a.m. PT), half an hour before the race starts.

Livestream Milan-San Remo 2024 in the UK

Viewers in the UK will need to subscribe to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch the 2024 Milan-San Remo live.

Stream Milan-San Remo 2024 in Australia for free

It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with the 2024 Milan-San Remo set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.

Stream Milan-San Remo 2024 in Canada

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live coverage of this year's race in Canada.

Quick tips for streaming Milan-San Remo 2024 using a VPN