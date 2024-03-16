Milan-San Remo 2024: How to Watch a UCI World Tour Cycling Livestream for Free
The Spring Classics season gets underway with the 114th edition of the prestigious one-day bike race.
Saturday sees the first Monument race of the pro cycling season as the world's best riders hit the roads of northwest Italy to take on the Milan-San Remo.
This year marks the 115th running of La Classica Primavera. Last year's event saw real drama, when Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the race with a late solo attack, 62 years after his grandfather had pulled off the same feat.
Van Der Poel is back to defend his title, but is set to face stiff competition from the likes of race favorite and recent Strade Bianche winner Tadej Pogačar.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the the Milan-San Remo live wherever you are in the world.
Milan-San Remo 2024: Where and when is it?
The 2024 Milan-San Remo takes place on Saturday, March 16, and starts at 9 a.m. local time in Italy, which is 9 a.m. GMT in the UK, 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT in the US and 8 p.m. AEDT in Australia.
A full schedule for this year's event can be found further down.
How to watch the Milan-San Remo 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the race locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to what you want to watch. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Milan-San Remo 2024 in the US
US cycling fans can watch all the action live via B/R Sports on Max. Coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. ET (1:30 a.m. PT), half an hour before the race starts.
Live sports on Max will soon require the $10-per-month B/R Sports add-on, but the great news is that for a limited time only, it's available to use for free. Warner Bros. Discovery is delaying charging customers for the add-on option until sometime later this year.
That means you'll only have to pay the $10 per month fee for Max to watch this year's race.
Livestream Milan-San Remo 2024 in the UK
Viewers in the UK will need to subscribe to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch the 2024 Milan-San Remo live.
A subscription to Discovery Plus in the UK costs £7 per month or £60 for the year.
The service is available on a wide array of devices, and also includes access to all Eurosport TV channels.
Stream Milan-San Remo 2024 in Australia for free
It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with the 2024 Milan-San Remo set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.
Viewers can livestream Milan-San Remo coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand service.
The platform has dedicated apps for Android and iOS, and you can also access the service on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
Stream Milan-San Remo 2024 in Canada
Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live coverage of this year's race in Canada.
A subscription to FloBikes currently costs $150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at $12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). The service has dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices.
Quick tips for streaming Milan-San Remo 2024 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Milan-San Remo live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.