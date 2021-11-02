Microsoft Office's new Loop app is designed to help you collaborate

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft is bringing a new collaboration tool to Office in the form of Loop, it said Tuesday. The app lets you and your teammates create blocks of content that can be easily "copied, pasted, and shared with others," letting you work together on documents in real time.

It consists of three elements: Components are smaller documents like lists, tables, notes, tasks; Pages are more sophisticated documents; and Workspaces are shared hub spaces.

Components will roll out on Teams, Outlook and OneNote this month, with the full app following later. Microsoft will preview the app in the first half of 2022, according to CNBC.

Loop is built on Microsoft's Fluid Framework, a collaborative platform it introduced in 2019, CNET sister site ZDNet noted.