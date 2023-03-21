Microsoft's Bing Adds AI Image Creator Powered By Dall-E

Microsoft launched on Tuesday Bing Image Creator, an artificial intelligence-powered image generator, which the company says will make the search engine "more visual." The image generator incorporates OpenAI's Dall-E, an AI tool that creates images based on text prompts.

"Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat," Microsoft said in a release.

The image creator tool will be integrated with the new Bing, which taps into OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, as well as the Edge browser. The addition will make Edge the "first and only browser with an integrated image generator," Microsoft said. Microsoft is working with OpenAI to ensure "responsible use" of the AI image generator, it said.

Microsoft also announced that AI-powered visual stories and knowledge cards are now available to all Bing users.

