Amazon Job Cuts Oppo X6 Pro Phone Samsung QD-OLED TV Google Pixel 7 Deal Exercise Can Make You Happier 12 Healthy Spring Recipes Cheap Plane Tickets How to Spot a Stroke
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Microsoft's Bing Adds AI Image Creator Powered By Dall-E

Microsoft is working with OpenAI, the creator of Dall-E, to encourage "responsible use" of the AI image generator.

Nina Raemont headshot
Nina Raemont
Display of Bing's Image Creator
The image creator tool will be integrated with the new Bing, which taps into OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, as well as the Edge browser.
Microsoft

Microsoft launched on Tuesday Bing Image Creator, an artificial intelligence-powered image generator, which the company says will make the search engine "more visual." The image generator incorporates OpenAI's Dall-E, an AI tool that creates images based on text prompts. 

"Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat," Microsoft said in a release.

The image creator tool will be integrated with the new Bing, which taps into OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, as well as the Edge browser. The addition will make Edge the "first and only browser with an integrated image generator," Microsoft said. Microsoft is working with OpenAI to ensure "responsible use" of the AI image generator, it said. 

Microsoft also announced that AI-powered visual stories and knowledge cards are now available to all Bing users. 

More to come. 