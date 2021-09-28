Microsoft Store on Windows to allow third-party storefront apps like Amazon, Epic Games

Microsoft

Storefront apps from third parties, including Amazon and Epic Games, will soon be available in the new Microsoft Store on Windows, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. The new Microsoft Store will launch on Oct. 5 -- the same day as Windows 11.

Microsoft said it's committed to being an "open Store for an open platform." The company also released updated policies for the Microsoft Store. Microsoft has already cemented a partnership with Amazon that will give users access to the Amazon Appstore within the new Microsoft Store.

"Developers told us they love not having to re-write their existing desktop apps or change their business models in order to be part of the Microsoft Store on Windows," Giorgio Sardo, general manager of the Microsoft Store, wrote in the blog post.

Microsoft previously announced that new Microsoft store would allow developers to bring in any app and that the developers could keep 100% of the revenue. However, in order to keep 100% of the revenue, developers will need to "bring their own commerce engine," said Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer.

Windows 11 was first announced June 2021 during its virtual event, and the beta version is currently available for download. In what the company calls the "the next generation of Windows," Windows 11 will streamline the user interface and eventually add features like the ability to download and use Android apps on a Windows PC.