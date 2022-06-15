Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer After Nearly 27 Years

Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer on Wednesday, retiring its aging web browser after nearly 27 years. It came more than a year after the company said its Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 desktop app will be retired in favor of Microsoft Edge.

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," it said of its newer browser, which launched in 2015, in a blog post.

