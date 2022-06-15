Tech Services & Software

Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer After Nearly 27 Years

It launched in August 1995, but has been replaced by Microsoft Edge.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Microsoft's Internet Explorer was first included with a Windows 95 upgrade pack.
Ina Fried/CNET

Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer on Wednesday, retiring its aging web browser after nearly 27 years. It came more than a year after the company said its Internet Explorer 11 Windows 10 desktop app will be retired in favor of Microsoft Edge.

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," it said of its newer browser, which launched in 2015, in a blog post.

