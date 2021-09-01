Microsoft reportedly blocks older PCs from Windows 11 preview

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Some Microsoft users participating in the company's program to test Windows 11 are going to have to wait until October to spend more time with the new operating system. On Wednesday, Microsoft booted older PCs with unsupported hardware from the Windows Insider preview of Windows 11, reported PCWorld.

Microsoft reportedly blocked users with older computers due to hardware and security requirements. The Windows Insider program participants received a message in their computer settings that their PC does not meet hardware requirements, according to PCWorld. They were reportedly given the option to install Windows 10 to stay in the Insider program.

The announcement comes after Microsoft's blog post last week detailing Windows 11 requirements and the re-release of the PC Health Check app. If you have an older Insider PC, you will still be able to download Windows 11 when it's released to the general public. However, you won't be entitled to security and software updates.

Windows 11 is scheduled to be released on Oct. 5. Microsoft will support Windows 10 through 2025.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.