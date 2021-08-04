Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser price NYC's COVID vaccination rule New eviction moratorium Amazon's Lord of the Rings series More unemployment refunds from IRS 4th stimulus check update
Microsoft reaches limit of Windows 365 trials after Monday's release

The hybrid workspace is still available for businesses to purchase.

windows-laptop-how-to-tech-tip-cnet-2021-hp-elite-folio-13-5-inch-2-in-1-notebook-pc-cnet-2021-019

You can sign up to get a notification when the Windows 365 trials resume. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Windows 365 trials have maxed out in just days. On Monday, Microsoft launched a new cloud PC service called Windows 365, letting people experience Windows 10 (and, come fall, Windows 11) on work and personal devices through the cloud.

The company apparently saw "significant demand" for the service and said on Tuesday that it was pausing trials. 

"Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials," reads a tweet from the Microsoft 365 account on Twitter. "Sign up to receive a notification when trials resume or buy today."

For now, you can buy Windows 365 but you'll need to sign up for notifications if you want to try it for free. 

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to questions on when trials would resume. 

More to come. 