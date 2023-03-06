iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra Why to Get iOS 16.3.1 Now W-2 Tax Scam Kimono Cats on Apple Arcade Women's History Month Boost Your Mental Health Tax Day Shift Healthy Diet, Cheaply
Microsoft Launches AI-Incorporated Business Tool

The company says its new AI tool can help automate mundane business tasks.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Microsoft logo on a tablet screen
Microsoft is adding artificial intelligence to more of its products.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of its Dynamics 365 Copilot, a new artificial intelligence tool meant to handle various business tasks. 

"Dynamics 365 Copilot takes advantage of recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the full creativity of the workforce," the company wrote.

According to Microsoft, Dynamics 365 Copilot can help write email responses to customers, draft answers to questions for both email and chat, and create an email summary of a Teams meeting in Outlook. The tool can also be used to easily make online product listings and to warn users about supply chain issues like weather.

These features are in preview in Dynamics 365 applications and Microsoft Viva Sales, according to Emily He, corporate vice president of business applications marketing.

This is not the first time Microsoft has used the term "copilot" in relation to its AI technology. When it announced in February that Bing was incorporating AI, the company said the search engine is now an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web." This term implies the AI isn't driving the search -- or the business tasks Dynamics 365 Copilot will handle -- the user is.

