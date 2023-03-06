Microsoft Launches AI-Incorporated Business Tool

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of its Dynamics 365 Copilot, a new artificial intelligence tool meant to handle various business tasks.

"Dynamics 365 Copilot takes advantage of recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the full creativity of the workforce," the company wrote.

According to Microsoft, Dynamics 365 Copilot can help write email responses to customers, draft answers to questions for both email and chat, and create an email summary of a Teams meeting in Outlook. The tool can also be used to easily make online product listings and to warn users about supply chain issues like weather.

These features are in preview in Dynamics 365 applications and Microsoft Viva Sales, according to Emily He, corporate vice president of business applications marketing.

This is not the first time Microsoft has used the term "copilot" in relation to its AI technology. When it announced in February that Bing was incorporating AI, the company said the search engine is now an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web." This term implies the AI isn't driving the search -- or the business tasks Dynamics 365 Copilot will handle -- the user is.

