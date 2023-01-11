Microsoft 365 Basic Offers 100GB Storage and More Perks

Microsoft is rolling out a new, less expensive subscription option for Microsoft 365 later this month, the company announced Wednesday.

The new Microsoft 365 Basic tier for company's suite of productivity apps includes benefits such as "100GB of cloud storage, ad-free and secure email with Outlook, and access to support experts for help with Microsoft 365 and Windows 11," Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft 365 Basic becomes available on Jan. 30. and will cost $2 a month or $20 for an annual subscription. That's much cheaper than the $70 annual fee for Microsoft 365 Personal, and includes more features than the current $20 annual subscription for OneDrive.

In addition to 100GB and ad-free email, security features like ransomware recovery and password-protected sharing links in OneDrive will added to Basic later this year. Current OneDrive customers will automatically be transferred to a Microsoft 365 Basic account when the Basic subscription goes live later this month.

You can sign up for Microsoft 365 Basic on Microsoft's website or through the OneDrive or Outlooks apps. The free option for Microsoft 365 will also remain available, Microsoft said in a statement.