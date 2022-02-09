Samsung Unpacked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra National Pizza Day SpaceX's doomed Starlink satellites Oscars nominations Book of Boba Fett finale recap
Meta rolls out 'Split Payments' and more for US Messenger users

Facebook Messenger users in the US can now split bills, sending vanish messages and more.

Meta introduced new features to Messenger Wednesday.

Facebook Messenger rolled out new features, including splitting payments, send vanishing messages and greater voice message recording controls, to iOS and Android users in the US on Wednesday, according to Meta.

The payment splitting feature is called Split Payments, and Meta started testing the feature in December. You can split a bill evenly among members in a group chat, or you can change how much each person owes.

Messenger users in the US can also send vanishing messages to each other, similar to Snapchat. The new feature can make messages, pictures, GIFs and stickers disappear. 

