Facebook Messenger rolled out new features, including splitting payments, send vanishing messages and greater voice message recording controls, to iOS and Android users in the US on Wednesday, according to Meta.

The payment splitting feature is called Split Payments, and Meta started testing the feature in December. You can split a bill evenly among members in a group chat, or you can change how much each person owes.

Messenger users in the US can also send vanishing messages to each other, similar to Snapchat. The new feature can make messages, pictures, GIFs and stickers disappear.

