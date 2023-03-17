Meta Rolls Out Paid Verification for Facebook, Instagram in US

Meta Verified is now available in the US, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on his Instagram broadcast channel on Friday. People who sign up can get a verified badge, impersonation protection and direct access to customer support, he said.

Meta Verified costs $15 a month for an iOS or Android subscription and $12 a month for a web subscription. Members will get increased visibility, exclusive stickers and 100 stars a month to show their favorite creators support. The service launched last month in Australia and New Zealand, and Meta said more countries will be added.

The service mimics that of Twitter's verification program CEO Elon Musk launched last year that provides paying users with perks otherwise unavailable on the free social media app.

People interested in Meta Verified can join the waitlist.