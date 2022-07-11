Meta Launches Sphere to Curb Fake News, Report Says

IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Wikipedia uses Sphere to verify the claims on their article entries, according to TechCrunch.
Facebook parent company Meta on Monday launched Sphere, an AI information verifier that Wikipedia utilizes to validate the strength of the claims in their web entries, TechCrunch reported.

The tech news outlet provided a demo showing how the software works on Wikipedia. In the video, Sphere scans citations and then displays a failed or passed attempt at information verification. 

Facebook has fared poorly with the undeterred false information on the platform. In June, the company began to crack down on fake reviews on the platform. Meta also has plans to scrap CrowdTangle, the tool it uses to monitor misinformation on its platforms, after the midterm elections in November. 

It's still unclear whether Meta is using Sphere on its own platforms, according to TechCrunch. In addition to Facebook, it also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, among others.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 