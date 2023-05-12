Meta Is Axing the Facebook Messenger App for Apple Watch

Meta's Facebook Messenger app for the Apple Watch is losing most functionality at the beginning of June.

"People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the beginning of June they will no longer be able to respond from their watch," a Meta spokesperson told CNET via email.

Some people have also received a message letting them know that Messenger won't be available as an Apple Watch app after May 31.

If you want another messaging app on your Apple Watch after Messenger loses some functionality, you can check out WeChat or Glide.

News of the change comes a day after the company confirmed that WhatsApp, another Meta-owned messaging app, will be available as an app for Google's Wear OS. So if you own a Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or other smartwatch, you'll be able to send WhatsApp messages from your wrist.

When CNET asked if there are any plans to bring WhatsApp to the Apple Watch, a WhatsApp spokesperson said there's nothing to share at this time.

