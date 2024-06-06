Memorial Tournament 2024: How to Watch and Stream the PGA Tour Golf From Anywhere
Nine of the world's top 10 players are set to take on Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club.
It's set to be a leaderboard stacked with big names this weekend in Dublin, Ohio as the world's best face off at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
With the exception of last weekend's Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre, all of this season's key players are set to be in attendance. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa will all compete for a share of the $20 million purse.
Viktor Hovland, who saw off the challenge of Denny McCarthy in last year's memorable play-off, returns as defending champ, and will be looking to become the first player to register back-to back wins at this tournament since Tiger Woods back in 2002.
Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.
What is the US TV schedule for the Memorial Tournament 2024?
Linear TV coverage of the Memorial Tournament in the US is on The Golf Channel and CBS.
That means you'll also be able to livestream the event via Peacock for The Golf Channel's coverage and Paramount Plus for CBS's coverage.
For a more comprehensive viewing experience, streaming service ESPN Plus offers extended PGA Tour Live access, offering marquee groups, featured groups, featured holes and the main action feeds.
Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):
Thursday
- Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- ESPN Plus: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday
- Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- ESPN Plus: 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday
- Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- ESPN Plus: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday
- Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- ESPN Plus: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
How to watch the the Memorial Tournament 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but you can sign up for an annual subscription to ExpressVPN and get three months free for $100 -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month, and a savings of 49%.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Memorial Tournament 2024 in the US
Linear TV coverage in the US is split between The Golf Channel and CBS. Streaming service Peacock also boasts the same coverage as The Golf Channel, while Paramount Plus will be offering streams of CBS's coverage of the tournament's latter stages.
For more comprehensive access, PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place Thursday through to Sunday on ESPN Plus, offering main action feeds, marquee groups, featured groups and featured hole coverage.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $11 a month or $110 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.
CBS is showing the later parts of the last two rounds over the weekend, which in turn means you'll be able to stream that coverage via Paramount Plus.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $6 a month and Premium for $12 a month. Both offer coverage of the Memorial Tournament 2024.
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming. It also lacks live CBS feeds and the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount. Black Friday savings are also still available, though we don't know how long for.
Peacock offers two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $6 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $12 a month. You can use either Premium plan to watch the tournament.
Four of the major live TV streaming services offer The Golf Channel.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Golf Channel.
Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
Fubo costs $80 a month and includes Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get.
DirecTV Stream's basic $85-a-month package includes Golf Channel.
Livestream the Memorial Tournament 2024 in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Events channels, with further coverage on its Red Button service.
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Memorial Tournament 2024 on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament.
Livestream the Memorial Tournament 2024 in Australia
The Memorial Tournament 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for the streaming service Kayo Sports.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.
Stream the Memorial Tournament 2024 for free in Canada
Live coverage of Saturday and Sunday's action at the 2024 Memorial Tournament will be available to watch in Canada via TSN and free-to-air broadcaster CTV2.
Cord-cutters can also watch TSN's coverage via the network's streaming service TSN Plus. Coverage of the third and fourth rounds starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
TSN Plus boasts exclusive coverage of NFL games, F1, Nascar and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
Quick tips for streaming the Memorial Tournament 2024 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.