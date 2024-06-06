Memorial Tournament 2024: How to Watch and Stream the PGA Tour Golf From Anywhere

It's set to be a leaderboard stacked with big names this weekend in Dublin, Ohio as the world's best face off at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

With the exception of last weekend's Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre, all of this season's key players are set to be in attendance. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa will all compete for a share of the $20 million purse.

Viktor Hovland, who saw off the challenge of Denny McCarthy in last year's memorable play-off, returns as defending champ, and will be looking to become the first player to register back-to back wins at this tournament since Tiger Woods back in 2002.

Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

A 30-foot birdie play-off putt helped Viktor Hovland to last year's title. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the Memorial Tournament 2024? Linear TV coverage of the Memorial Tournament in the US is on The Golf Channel and CBS. That means you'll also be able to livestream the event via Peacock for The Golf Channel's coverage and Paramount Plus for CBS's coverage. For a more comprehensive viewing experience, streaming service ESPN Plus offers extended PGA Tour Live access, offering marquee groups, featured groups, featured holes and the main action feeds. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN Plus: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



ESPN Plus: 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN Plus: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN Plus: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

How to watch the the Memorial Tournament 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Memorial Tournament 2024 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is split between The Golf Channel and CBS. Streaming service Peacock also boasts the same coverage as The Golf Channel, while Paramount Plus will be offering streams of CBS's coverage of the tournament's latter stages.

For more comprehensive access, PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place Thursday through to Sunday on ESPN Plus, offering main action feeds, marquee groups, featured groups and featured hole coverage.

CBS is showing the later parts of the last two rounds over the weekend, which in turn means you'll be able to stream that coverage via Paramount Plus.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer The Golf Channel.

Livestream the Memorial Tournament 2024 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Events channels, with further coverage on its Red Button service.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Memorial Tournament 2024 on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership.

Livestream the Memorial Tournament 2024 in Australia

The Memorial Tournament 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for the streaming service Kayo Sports.

The Memorial Tournament 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for the streaming service Kayo Sports. A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

Stream the Memorial Tournament 2024 for free in Canada



Live coverage of Saturday and Sunday's action at the 2024 Memorial Tournament will be available to watch in Canada via TSN and free-to-air broadcaster CTV2.

Cord-cutters can also watch TSN's coverage via the network's streaming service TSN Plus. Coverage of the third and fourth rounds starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

Quick tips for streaming the Memorial Tournament 2024 using a VPN