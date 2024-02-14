Max's Live Sports Get Dolby Vision, Promising You a Richer Picture

Max subscribers can now stream live sports in Dolby Vision using Max's B/R Sports add-on tier, the streamer said Tuesday. Max said it's the first platform to offer live sports streaming with the Dolby technology.

Dolby Vision is designed to give viewers a clearer, sharper picture. Watching sports in this optimized HDR format means "lifelike colors, sharp contrast and rich details," the streaming service said. Max already features live sports in Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For now, B/R Sports is included free with a Max subscription. Subscribers can catch some of the NBA All-Star series this weekend with the improved viewing experience, including the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18. And then there's the March Madness tournament, which begins next month.

"We know how crucial it is for sports fans to have a top-notch live video player experience so they can truly engage with the action," said Sudheer Sirivara, executive vice president of global technology at Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery also recently announced a new joint venture with Disney and Fox to create a new live sports streaming service, scheduled to launch in late 2024. The currently unnamed service is set to include all four major US sports leagues (the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB) and major college conferences like the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences and the Big Ten.

Max introduced live sports programming to its platform in October 2023, including access to games in the MLB, NBA and NHL, among others. In January, Warner Bros. Discovery said it was working on some tech enhancements and that subscribers would get B/R Sports for free for a few more months.

For more live sports streaming information, check out our ranking of the best live sports streaming services and the best live TV streaming service for cord cutters.