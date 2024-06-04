Max Ad-Free Price Increase: Here's How Much Plans Now Cost

With new House of the Dragon episodes set to scorch Max, the streamer has implemented some new ad-free prices. Monthly Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free plans now cost $17 and $21 per month, respectively, $1 more than before. Max's annual Ad-Free plan went up $20, to $170, and the annual Ultimate Ad-Free plan increased by $10, to $210.

New customers will see the adjusted prices now, and existing subscribers will observe changes starting with their next billing cycle on or after July 4. The adless plan increases come as the season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon glides toward its June 16 premiere date on HBO and Max.

The price of Max With Ads plans didn't increase, and you can still sign up for $10 per month or $100 per year.

In addition to removing commercials, Max's Ad-Free plan lets you download up to 30 titles for offline viewing. The Ultimate Ad-Free bumps the number of devices streaming at once from two to four, increases downloads to 100 and adds 4K UHD streaming. For more on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, read our review.