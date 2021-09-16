MasterClass deal: Buy one annual membership, get one free

MasterClass

If you've been seeking a little "elective" learning like cooking classes with Gordon Ramsay, photography taught by Annie Leibovitz or even some magic with the Penn & Teller, MasterClass is probably the only place you're going to find all of that. It's a streaming service offering instruction from world-renowned experts in their fields and they're serving up a on subscriptions right now.

A one-year subscription normally costs $180, but right now, to gift to someone you think might enjoy lively and informative presentations by the likes of Anna Wintour, Jane Goodall, Neill DeGrasse Tyson, Ken Burns and roughly 100 others.

Your subscription affords unlimited access to the MasterClass library, which includes more than 110 classes covering topics including business, writing, fashion and culinary arts. Each class includes an average of 20 lessons of around 10 minutes each.

This makes an excellent gift for someone you share interests with or don't see often since you can take the same classes and discuss your findings or eat your together over Zoom.

Take note, however, that the service automatically renews unless you cancel, so do add a reminder to your calendar for this time next year, so you can decide whether you want to continue before getting billed.

Read more: 5 MasterClass classes to become a filmmaker: Learn from Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee and more

Now playing: Watch this: Great online education and distance learning services...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.