Mastercard will start removing magnetic strips from its cards in 2024

Sopa Images/Getty Images

Mastercard will start phasing out magnetic strips on its debit and credit cards in 2024 and expect the process to be complete by 2033, according to a release from the company on Aug. 12. Mastercard says it will shift to biometric cards, combining fingerprint and chip technology to verify a cardholder's identity.

US banks will no longer be required to issue cards with a magnetic strip by 2027, and by 2029, no newly issued cards will have the magnetic strip.

"It's time to fully embrace these best-in-class capabilities, which ensure consumers can pay simply, swiftly and with peace of mind," Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard's Cyber & Intelligence business said in the release. "What's best for consumers is what's best for everyone in the ecosystem."

Magnetic strips were introduced in the 1960s and allowed banks to encode a user's bank information onto the magnetic tape laminated on the back of the card. Opting for biometrics adds another layer of security, according to Microsoft.