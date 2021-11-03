Mark Zuckerberg takes swipe at Apple's 30% cut as he reveals Facebook creator tools

James Martin/CNET

Facebook is adding new tools to let creators make more money from their work, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Wednesday. He also took the opportunity to once again call out the 30% cut Apple takes on transactions, saying it makes life harder for creators.

The company is adding a promotional link for creators offering a subscription and letting them keep all the money they earn through this, in addition to launching a bonus program that pays creators for each new subscriber they get.

Creators will also gain the ability to download the email addresses of all of their new subscribers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.