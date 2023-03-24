March Madness 2023: How to Watch the Women's Sweet 16 Games Today

The women's NCAA basketball tournament has had its share of madness through the first two rounds. Two No. 1 seeds -- Indiana and Stanford -- failed to make it to the second weekend, but all four No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds are in the Sweet 16. The team to beat remains top overall seed South Carolina, which is the defending champion and yet to lose a game this year. The Gamecocks are led by Aliyah Boston, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the women's NCAA tournament on ABC and a host of ESPN channels without cable (and here's how to watch the men's tournament).

What is the NCAAW tournament schedule? The schedule and channels for the eight Sweet 16 games are listed below (all times ET). Friday, March 24 No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 9 Miami, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 LSU, 5 p.m. on ESPN

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Colorado, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 10 p.m. on ESPN Saturday, March 25 No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA, 2 p.m. on ESPN

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 4 p.m. on ABC

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Here's the remaining schedule, round by round: Elite Eight: March 26-27

March 26-27 Final Four: March 31

March 31 Women's NCAA championship game: April 2

How can I watch the women's tournament? The rest of the tournament will be shown on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What are my other streaming options?



You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the women's NCAA basketball tournament. All five of the major live TV streaming services offer the channels needed to watch every game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area.

Sling/CNET Sling TV's $55-a-month Orange and Blue plan includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Keep in mind, however, that Sling offers ABC carries ABC only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV now costs $73 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.