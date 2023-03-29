March Madness 2023: How to Watch and Stream the Women's Final Four

Can anyone beat South Carolina? After four rounds of the women's NCAA basketball tournament, that's still the question. Led by the imposing Aliyah Boston, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, South Carolina is the defending champion and has yet to lose a game this year. Iowa and the sensational Caitlin Clark are up next for the Gamecocks. The other Final Four matchup pits No. 1 Virginia Tech against No. 3 LSU.

Both Final Four games will be played on Friday in Dallas. Virginia Tech and LSU are up first, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), followed by the prime-time matchup of South Carolina and Iowa at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Both games will be shown on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the women's Final Four and national championship game on Sunday without cable (and here's how to watch the men's tournament).

What is the NCAAW tournament schedule? The schedule and channels for the Final Four and national championship are listed below (all times ET). Friday, March 31 No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 LSU, 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Plus

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Iowa, 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Plus Sunday, April 2 Women's NCAA championship game: 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Plus

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the women's NCAA basketball tournament. All five of the major live TV streaming services offer the channels needed to watch every game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area. You can also watch the remainder of the tournament on ESPN Plus.

ESPN's stand-alone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 a year and will show both Final Four games as well as the national championship game. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Sling/CNET Sling TV's $55-a-month Orange and Blue plan includes ABC and ESPN. Keep in mind, however, that Sling offers ABC carries ABC only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV now costs $73 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.