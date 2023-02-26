Man United vs. Newcastle Livestream: How to Watch Carabao Cup Final Soccer From Anywhere

The first showpiece final of the 2022/23 English domestic season takes place on Sunday as a resurgent Manchester United face off against high-flying Newcastle United for the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

Both teams will be looking to end long waits for silverware. United last claimed a trophy in the 2016-17 season when the Red Devils won this very tournament, as well as the UEFA Europa League, under the management of Jose Mourinho. Newcastle, meanwhile, haven't tasted glory since winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (a precursor of the Europa League) all the way back in 1969.

The big question coming into this English Football League cup final is just how much Man United's big Europa League win over Barcelona on Thursday has taken out of Erik ten Hag's side. While their opponents have had just two days to recover from their European exploits, Newcastle have had all week to prepare for this huge game, having not been in action since last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

In-form Man United striker Marcus Rashford is a major doubt, after limping off with an injury against Barcelona. Newcastle are without goalkeeper Nick Pope, thanks to his suspension for a red card against Liverpool. With his backup Martin Dubravka ineligible, Magpies boss Eddie Howe will turn to third choice Loris Karius, offering the former Liverpool goalkeeper a chance at big-match redemption. The 29-year-old German was famously at fault for two goals that gifted Real Madrid a win against the Reds in the 2018 Champions League final, a performance that derailed his career.

Could Karius prove to be an unlikely hero on Sunday? Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Man United vs. Newcastle: When and where?



The Carabao Cup final between Man United and Newcastle takes place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Feb. 26. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT in the US, and at 3:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, Feb. 27 in Australia).

How to watch the Man United vs. Newcastle EFL Cup Final online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Man United vs. Newcastle game in the US

Sunday's Carabao Cup final is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch Sunday's big game at Wembley, as well all of this season's FA Cup fixtures. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the Man United vs. Newcastle game in the UK

Live broadcast rights for the Carabao Cup final in the UK are with Sky Sports. Sunday's match will be shown on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £26 per month right now.

Livestream the Man United vs. Newcastle game in Canada

If you want to stream the EFL Cup final live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to this match as well as every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match this season.

A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Livestream the Man United vs. Newcastle game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the EFL Cup final on streaming service beIN Sports, which has exclusive broadcast rights to this tournament in Australia this season.

beIN Sports is available via pay TV packages such as Foxtel, but cord-cutters can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone streaming subscription. Priced at AU$20 per month, beIN is currently offering a free two-week trial. As well as Carabao Cup action, a subscription will also give you access to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football coverage.

