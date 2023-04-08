Man United vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

April's relentless schedule continues in the English Premier League, with another crucial fixture that has implications for both ends of the table, as Man United take on Everton at home in the first of this weekend's matches.

United toiled their way to a 1-0 win at Old Trafford against Brentford on Wednesday, a result that has helped open up a three-point gap between them and fifth-placed Tottenham.

Everton, meanwhile, remain in relegation peril, despite fighting back to earn a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Spurs on Monday. Currently 16th in the table, while that draw extended the Toffees' unbeaten run to four games, Everton know that a defeat here could see them slip into the relegation zone come the end of the weekend.

Underlining the task ahead of the visitors, a win for United on Saturday would be their 39th Premier League victory over Everton, which would equal the record for the number of wins one team has against another in the EPL.

Manchester United vs. Everton: When and where?

Manchester United vs. Everton: When and where?



Man United host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 8. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT in the US, and 9:30 p.m. AEST in Australia).

Livestream the Man United vs. Everton game in the US



Livestream the Man United vs. Everton game in the US



Saturday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Livestream the Man United vs. Everton game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to BT Sport -- showing on its BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the Man United vs. Everton game in Canada



If you want to stream the clash at Old Trafford live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Man United vs. Everton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

