Man United vs. Brentford Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After three defeats from their last four home games across all competitions, nothing less than a win against Brentford at Old Trafford looks likely to be acceptable for an increasingly hostile Manchester United fan base on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Having made their worst start to a domestic league campaign since 1986, Erik ten Hag's side also look in real danger of elimination from the Champions League at the group stage, following their 2-3 defeat to Galatasaray in midweek.

They now face a Brentford side that, like United, are also experiencing something of an injury crisis, with Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Shandon Baptiste all unavailable, alongside the suspended Ivan Toney.

After a sparkling start to the season, Brentford's form has tailed off badly in recent weeks, with Thomas Frank's men having now gone five games without a win across all competitons.

New striker Rasmus Højlund's promising performances have offered some rare positivity for Man United supporters of late. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Man United vs. Brentford: When and where?



Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m PT, 1 a.m. AEDT).

How to watch the Man United vs. Brentford game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Man United vs. Brentford in the US

Saturday's Man United-Brentford match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Can I livestream the Man United vs. Brentford game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Man United vs. Brentford game in Canada

If you want to stream Man United vs. Brentford live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Man United vs. Brentford game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

