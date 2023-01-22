Man City vs. Wolves Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Man City take on relegation-threatened Wolves on Sunday, knowing that a win will see them narrow the gap between them and English Premier League rival Arsenal to just two points.

City's superstars were read the riot act by coach Pep Guardiola for being complacent after going two goals down in the first half during their midweek game against Tottenham.

A much-improved second half saw City go on the rampage and end the game 4-2 winners, with an inspired Riyad Mahrez leading the comeback.

Guardiola will be hoping for a brighter start from his men as they take on a Wolves side that is starting to show signs of a fight in their battle to beat the drop.

New boss Julen Lopetegui will have been disappointed by their narrow midweek defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, but Wolves can now at least focus on EPL survival as they look to build on last weekend's crucial win over fellow relegation rivals West Ham.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: When and where?



Man City host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 22. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. local time in the UK (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Manchester City vs. Wolves game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man City vs. Wolves game in Canada





Sunday's Man City vs. Wolves game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.



Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Can I livestream the Man City vs. Wolves game in the UK?

No broadcaster is scheduled to show this game live in the UK, with Sky instead opting to show the Leeds vs. Brentford match happening at the same time.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home, thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.