Man City vs. Tottenham Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Both teams come into this crucial English Premier League clash off the back of stinging derby defeats. Man City coach Pep Guardiola saw his men give up an early lead to go down 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in controversial circumstances last Saturday, while Spurs were brushed aside by their North London rivals Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat at home the following day.

A win here for Manchester City would see them cut the gap to current EPL leaders Arsenal to five points, while a victory for Antonio Conte's Spurs would leave them just two behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane could surpass Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves' club record of 266 goals in this match, with Kane just one behind the late forward's tally, which has stood for over 50 years. City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, is eyeing up a landmark of his own, with the Belgium star just four short of 100 assists after 228 appearances in England's top flight.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

Man City vs. Spurs: When and where?



Manchester City hosts Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, Jan. 19. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Man City vs. Spurs game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Man City vs. Spurs game in the US



This week's Manchester derby game is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

Livestream the Man City vs. Spurs game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Manchester City vs. Tottenham game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Man City vs. Spurs game in Canada





If you want to stream this clash at the Etihad Stadium live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

