Man City vs. Newcastle Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

This intriguing early Saturday clash at the Etihad sees an increasingly inconsistent Man City take on a Newcastle side hoping to bounce back from their heartbreaking Carabao Cup final defeat last weekend.

Recent dropped points by City against Spurs and Nottingham Forest have allowed Arsenal to open up a five-point cushion at the top of the English Premier League, and boss Pep Guardiola will be determined not to let that gap grow further this weekend.

While City have the league's deadliest striker in the form of Erling Haaland, the free-scoring Norwegian star looks set to have a tough challenge on Saturday in adding to his 27-goal tally.

Boss Eddie Howe has made Newcastle a particularly tough nut to crack, with his side boasting the best defense in the top four divisions of English football, having conceded just 15 goals in total and just six in the last 14 Premier League games.

Despite those stats, Newcastle have managed only four wins from their last 12 matches. That run has seen them drop out of the top four, and last Sunday's defeat at Wembley to Man United likely inflicted another dent in the Magpies' morale.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: When and where?



Man City host Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 3. Kickoff is set for 12.30 p.m. local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT in the US, and 11.30 p.m. AEST in Australia).

How to watch the Man City vs. Newcastle game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man City vs. Newcastle game in the US

This EPL clash is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the EPL, carries USA Network, which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $75 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access -- including Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $40 per month.

Livestream the Man City vs. Newcastle game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Man City vs. Newcastle game is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing on its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £25 with no contract (the price goes up to £30 on Feb. 17). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the Man City vs. Newcastle game in Canada



If you want to stream the clash at the Etihad Stadium live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Man City vs. Newcastle game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

