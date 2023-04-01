Man City vs. Liverpool Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After a lengthy two-week international break, the English Premier League gets back up and running on Saturday, with this tasty-looking clash between big guns Man City and Liverpool at the Etihad kicking off the weekend's action first on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to close the gap to league leaders Arsenal, while the Reds will be desperate to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four -- with the added incentive of derailing City's title challenge.

The break arguably came at a bad time for City, with the defending champs having won each of their last six games across all competitions. Striker Erling Haaland scored an incredible eight goals in City's last two games against RB Leipzig and Burnley, but the Norwegian faces a late fitness test for Saturday's clash.

Liverpool have a poor record at the Etihad, having only won one of their last 13 top-flight away meetings with City.

Boss Jürgen Klopp will nevertheless draw encouragement from his side's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield back in October, a match that was arguably the Reds' best performance of the season so far.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Man City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 12.30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT in the US, and 10.30 p.m. AEDT in Australia).

How to watch the Man City vs. Liverpool game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Man City vs. Liverpool game in the US

Saturday's Man City vs. Liverpool game is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost to as low as $2 (or even less if you pay for a year up front).

Livestream the Man City vs. Liverpool game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Man City vs. Liverpool game is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing on its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the Man City vs. Liverpool game in Canada



If you want to stream the clash at the Etihad Stadium live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Man City vs. Liverpool game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

