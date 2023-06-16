Malta vs. England Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will be looking to continue their perfect start to Group C as England take on European minnows Malta in this Euro 2024 Qualifier in Ta' Qali.

England come into this game top of the group having clinched victories over their main rivals Italy and Ukraine during March's international break.

Malta are currently bottom of the group, with the Mediterranean island nation having lost all five of its previous encounters against England in all competitions by an aggregate score of 14-1.

With record goal scorer Harry Kane starting up front, extending their goal difference will be on England's mind this evening.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Malta vs. England: When and where?



Malta host England at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Friday, June 16. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in Malta (7:45 p.m. BST in the UK, 2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US, and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Saturday, June 17 in Australia).

How to watch the Malta vs. England game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Malta vs. England game in the US

Friday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.



Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox from $35 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1 making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Malta vs. England match in the UK for free

Terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 has the rights to show all of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. BST.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the Malta vs. England game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Euro 2024 qualifier this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Malta vs. England game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

