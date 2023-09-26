MacOS Sonoma Is Finally Here

Apple's new Mac software, MacOS Sonoma, is now available as a free update. Apple first unveiled its new operating system this summer at WWDC, its annual developers conference.

The latest software update brings a few key features to the laptop or desktop experience. New widgets are available on desktop, instead of behind hidden, and are more interactive. You can also drag widgets from your iPhone onto your desktop.

Apple

MacOS Sonoma also brings updates to video presentations and places speakers directly in front of whatever they're presenting, potentially creating a more at-home keynote experience. A new game mode and updates to other Apple features, like Notes and Passwords, are also coming with MacOS Sonoma.

The latest software update also comes with new screen savers that transition to desktop wallpaper for a smoother log-in experience.

Read more: MacOS Sonoma: Will Your Mac Support It?