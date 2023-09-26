X
MacOS Sonoma Is Finally Here

Apple's new software update is available now and bringing new widgets, fancy screen savers and more updates to your desktop.

laptop with macOS sonoma
Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Apple's new Mac software, MacOS Sonoma, is now available as a free update. Apple first unveiled its new operating system this summer at WWDC, its annual developers conference. 

The latest software update brings a few key features to the laptop or desktop experience. New widgets are available on desktop, instead of behind hidden, and are more interactive. You can also drag widgets from your iPhone onto your desktop

Apple MacOS Sonoma
Apple

MacOS Sonoma also brings updates to video presentations and places speakers directly in front of whatever they're presenting, potentially creating a more at-home keynote experience. A new game mode and updates to other Apple features, like Notes and Passwords, are also coming with MacOS Sonoma. 

The latest software update also comes with new screen savers that transition to desktop wallpaper for a smoother log-in experience.

