MacOS Monterey releases Oct. 25

Apple / screenshot

MacOS Monterey is coming to your device on Oct. 25, Apple announced today. This year marks the 20th anniversary for Apple's operating system, and many Monterey features reflect how much technology has evolved in the past two decades. (Here's how to download MacOS Monterey once it's available.)

Apple announced a ton of new details at the October Apple event, including new M1 chips, several faster refresh rates for the MacBook Pro and new OS features that launched with iOS 15 last month.

For more from Apple's October event, including announcements about AirPods, MacBooks and Apple's M1 chips, check out our event coverage.

You can also check out our guide to if you should buy a new Mac now, or should you wait? You can also take a look at the best new features for WatchOS 8 and see if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 15.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.