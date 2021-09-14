MacOS Monterey: How to download Apple's new software once it's available

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

The latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey, is likely on its way soon. At Tuesday's Apple event (here's how to watch), we're expecting to learn a final release date for Apple's new software (also know as MacOS 12), after getting a first look at it during WWDC in June. We're also expecting to see iPhone 13, and a new Apple Watch Series 7.

Until then, we aren't exactly sure when MacOS Monterey will be available to download. Last year, MacOS Big Sur arrived in November, while the year before, MacOS Catalina arrived in October. But whenever it does launch, we've got instructions for how you'll download and install MacOS Monterey to your device.

New MacOS Big Sur features include AirPlay and Universal Control, which will allow you to use a single mouse and keyboard to move between your Mac and iPad for a seamless experience. The OS also adds in several of the new features found in iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime and Apple's Focus feature.

Here's how to download MacOS Monterey, once it rolls out to the public. We've also got instructions for how to download the public beta version in the meantime below.

How do I download and install MacOS Monterey once it's generally available?

1. Make sure your Mac is compatible with MacOS Monterey.

2. Back up your Mac, just to be safe. You don't want to risk losing everything when you upgrade.

3. On your Mac, go to System Preferences > Software Update, and find MacOS Big Monterey. Click Upgrade Now. The download will start immediately, but may take while.

Once you download and install the update and restart your computer, you'll be running on MacOS Monterey.

How do I download and install the MacOS Monterey public beta?

If you just can't wait for the final release, here's how to get the MacOS Monterey public beta up and running on your machine. Note that you should never download a beta version on your primary device, as they're often buggy -- we recommend only doing so if you have a separate tester device available.

1. Back up your Mac, just to be safe.

2. On your Mac, go to beta.apple.com.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID and select MacOS from the list of programs.

4. In the Getting Started section, click Enroll your Mac.

5. On the next page, click on the blue button labeled Download the MacOS Public Beta Access Utility.

6. Open the downloaded file and follow the prompts.

7. After the utility is installed, check for a software update using the update tool in System Preferences and then follow the prompts to download and install it.

Once you restart your computer, you'll be running on the MacOS Monterey public beta.

You can also download the public beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.