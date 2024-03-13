'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion: When You Can Watch It on Netflix

See at Netflix Netflix Home of Love Is Blind See at Netflix

Season 6 of Love Is Blind brought successful matchups (well, at least one) and drama that's dominated my TikTok For You page for a month, and the reality TV spectacle isn't over yet. The Netflix series that consists of literal blind dates and engagements is streaming a reunion episode on Wednesday.

The sixth edition of Love Is Blind premiered on Valentine's Day, followed by weekly new episode drops. According to Netflix, the reunion will include these members of the Charlotte, North Carolina, crew: Amber "AD," Clay, Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, Johnny, Amy, Jeramey, Laura, Sarah Ann, Brittany, Kenneth and Trevor. (It won't be live, in case you still feel burned by season 4's reunion).

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the show, which will incorporate Love Is Blind participants from past seasons. Here's when you can tune in to the reunion on Netflix.

When to watch Love Is Blind: The Reunion

If you want to hear what Clay has to say to AD and follow Trevor's questionable storyline, hop off your Jet Ski and find a TV because the Love Is Blind reunion premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Will there be another season of Love Is Blind?

Is love blind? A new group of participants will get to find out, as Netflix has renewed Love Is Blind for a seventh season.