'Love & Death': How to Watch the TV Series From Anywhere

New crime drama starring Elizabeth Olsen is based on a gruesome true story.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
5 min read
HBO Max
Carries Love & Death
Crave
Carries Love & Death in Canada
Binge
Carries Love & Death in Australia
ExpressVPN
From Black Bird to The Staircase, there's been a host of quality true crime dramas in recent months, and now new HBO Max series Love & Death looks like it'll be the latest solid addition to the genre.

Retelling the story of an affair that goes horrifically wrong, the new seven-episode limited series heads back to the early 1980s into a close-knit Texan community. It's where Candy Montgomery, a Dallas mother and wife, stands accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, after having an extramarital fling with Betty's husband, Allan. 

Helmed by David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Lincoln Lawyer fame, the show stars Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) as Candy Montgomery, Jesse Plemons (The Irishman) as Allan Gore, and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Betty Gore.

Love & Death marks the second time the story of the gruesome suburban murder and subsequent investigation has been dramatized, with Hulu's Candy from last year depicting the same events.  

Read on to find out how to watch Love & Death, no matter where you are in the world.

Elizabeth Olsen plays a devout Christian housewife accused of a gruesome axe murder in Love & Death.

Watch Love & Death in the US

Love & Death is an HBO Max exclusive, with the first three episodes set to become available on demand on April 27. The remaining seven episodes will air weekly through to the finale on May 25. 

HBO Max

Carries Love & Death

If you're not already subscribed to HBO Max, you can get it for $10 a month (with ads) or $16 a month (ad-free). Read our HBO Max review.

Watch Love & Death in Canada

Viewers in Canada can stream this new true-life crime drama on streaming service Crave, which is releasing episodes in tandem with the US from April 27.

Crave

Crave

Carries Love & Death in Canada

A subscription costs CA$10 a month for the basic Crave Mobile tier or $20 per month for Crave Total, which includes downloads and four streams at a time. New subscribers can get access to a seven-day free trial.

Can I watch Love & Death in the UK?

The great news is that free-to-air terrestrial broadcaster ITV has secured the rights to show Love & Death in the UK. The bad news is that there's set to be a lengthy wait in store, with the drama not set to receive its exclusive UK debut on the network's streaming platform ITVX until this autumn.

How to watch Love & Death in Australia

As with almost all HBO shows, Love & Death will be available to stream Down Under via Binge. The first three episodes of the crime drama will drop on the service on Thursday, April 27, with the remaining four episodes dropping weekly after that.

Binge

Binge

Carries Love & Death in Australia

Binge offers a wide range of US TV, including access to shows that are exclusive to HBO Max, such as The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Prices start at AU$10 a month for a single SD stream on the Basic plan and head up to AU$18 a month for the Premium tier, which offers four simultaneous HD streams. Binge is currently offering a free, 14-day trial to let folks get a feel for the service.

How to watch Love & Death from anywhere via VPN

So, what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy Love & Death? Or maybe you want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

ExpressVPN

If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Tips for streaming Love & Death using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.