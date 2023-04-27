'Love & Death': How to Watch the TV Series From Anywhere

From Black Bird to The Staircase, there's been a host of quality true crime dramas in recent months, and now new HBO Max series Love & Death looks like it'll be the latest solid addition to the genre.

Retelling the story of an affair that goes horrifically wrong, the new seven-episode limited series heads back to the early 1980s into a close-knit Texan community. It's where Candy Montgomery, a Dallas mother and wife, stands accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, after having an extramarital fling with Betty's husband, Allan.

Helmed by David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Lincoln Lawyer fame, the show stars Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) as Candy Montgomery, Jesse Plemons (The Irishman) as Allan Gore, and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Betty Gore.

Love & Death marks the second time the story of the gruesome suburban murder and subsequent investigation has been dramatized, with Hulu's Candy from last year depicting the same events.

Read on to find out how to watch Love & Death, no matter where you are in the world.

Elizabeth Olsen plays a devout Christian housewife accused of a gruesome axe murder in Love & Death. Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

Watch Love & Death in the US



Love & Death is an HBO Max exclusive, with the first three episodes set to become available on demand on April 27. The remaining seven episodes will air weekly through to the finale on May 25.

Watch Love & Death in Canada

Viewers in Canada can stream this new true-life crime drama on streaming service Crave, which is releasing episodes in tandem with the US from April 27.

Can I watch Love & Death in the UK?

The great news is that free-to-air terrestrial broadcaster ITV has secured the rights to show Love & Death in the UK. The bad news is that there's set to be a lengthy wait in store, with the drama not set to receive its exclusive UK debut on the network's streaming platform ITVX until this autumn.

How to watch Love & Death in Australia

As with almost all HBO shows, Love & Death will be available to stream Down Under via Binge. The first three episodes of the crime drama will drop on the service on Thursday, April 27, with the remaining four episodes dropping weekly after that.

