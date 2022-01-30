Looking to leave Spotify? New subscribers can get 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

This week, music streaming giant Spotify came under fire for its partnership with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan. Starting on Friday, legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their discography from the streaming service, precipitating a growing boycott of the streaming service. If you're one of the many who has elected to leave Spotify over the mounting controversy, then you're probably in the market for a new place to get your music fix. To take advantage of this exodus, Amazon, is offering new subscribers three free months of its own music streaming service Amazon Music Unlimited. You can sign up here:

For $8 a month after the free period has expired, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get instant access to more than 75 million ad-free songs, which now include Young's iconic catalog, plus millions of podcasts episodes. There are also plenty of curated playlists to help you find the right soundtrack for any setting. Amazon Music Unlimited also supports streaming in hi-res HD audio, a vast improvement over Spotify's audio quality, which Young slammed in his statement on Jan. 28. If you're looking to make the switch, check out our helpful guide on canceling your Spotify subscription.