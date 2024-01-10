Liverpool vs. Fulham Livestream: How to Watch Carabao Cup Soccer From Anywhere

It's an all-Premier League affair in this Carabao Cup semifinal. The first leg is at Anfield, where table-topping Liverpool host Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds come into this key cup clash facing something of a selection crisis. The home side are without 10 first team regulars including injured duo Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, plus Mohamed Salah, who's away on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will therefore be hoping to take advantage of his opponent's apparent vulnerability as his side look to book their place in what would be their first ever League Cup final.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Fulham star Palhinha has made 84 tackles this season, the highest figure for any midfielder in the Premier League. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Fulham: When and where?



The Carabao Cup semifinal first leg between Liverpool and Fulham takes place at Anfield on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US; and 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Jan. 11, in Australia).

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in the US

Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in the UK

Live broadcast rights for the Carabao Cup semifinal in the UK are with Sky Sports. Wednesday's match will be shown on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Carabao Cup in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £26 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in Canada

If you want to stream the EFL Cup live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to this match as well as every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match this season.

DAZN Watch the Carabao Cup in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the EFL Cup on streaming service beIN Sports, which has exclusive broadcast rights to this tournament in Australia this season.

beIN Sports Watch the Carabao Cup in Australia from AU$20 a month beIN Sports is available via pay TV packages such as Foxtel, but cord-cutters can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone streaming subscription. Priced at AU$20 per month, beIN is currently offering a free two-week trial. As well as Carabao Cup action, a subscription will also give you access to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football coverage. See at beIN Sports

