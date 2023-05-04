Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Live TV Streaming Guide: Which Services Have the Most Top Channels

Here's our comparison of which app delivers the most popular 100 channels.

Kourtnee Jackson
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET.
David Katzmaier
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment.
Hulu Plus Live TV
Hulu Plus Live TV
Best streaming bundle
YouTube TV
YouTube TV
Best channel selection
Sling TV
Sling TV
Best bargain
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
Best for channel flippers, sports fans
FuboTV
FuboTV
Philo
Philo
It can be a close race between the cost of cable and streaming TV. Yet, a live TV streaming service may still be less expensive than a monthly cable bill. Such streaming apps offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer too. 

YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TVSling TVDirecTV StreamFuboTV and Philo are the six primary services available today. Our live-TV streaming guide has all the details about prices and features of the various services, but really, it's all about the channels. That's why we combed through these services to bring you this list. 

Read more: Best Sports Streaming Service for 2023

The Big Chart: Top 100 channels compared, updated May 2023

The main difference between the services is their channel selection. All of them offer different lineups of channels for various prices. 

Below you'll find a chart that shows the top 100 channels across all six services, but note that not each service has a worthy 100. There are actually seven listed because Sling TV has two different "base" tiers, Orange and Blue. And if you're wondering, I chose which "top" channels made the cut. Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN and Universal HD. 

Plenty of live TV streaming choices are available to anyone who wants to cut the cable cord. Sling TV's basic packages are $40 in most citiesDirecTV Stream expanded its PBS channel availability, and YouTube TV and Hulu added the Hallmark network. But costs have increased everywhere. YouTube TV is now $73 per month. Hulu Plus Live TV offers three price plans for its service: $70 per month with ads, $83 without ads and $69 a month for live TV only (no on-demand videos). FuboTV upped the price of its base bundle to $75, and DirecTV Stream increased its plan subscriptions as well. Those changes are reflected in the chart below where applicable.

Some more stuff to know about the chart: 

  • Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.
  • No = The channel isn't available at all on that service. 
  • $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.
  • Regional sports networks -- local channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams -- are not listed. DirecTV Stream's $100 tier has the most RSNs by far, but a few are available on other services. See our NBA and NHL streaming guides for details.
  • Local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city. Since availability of these channels varies, you'll want to check the service's website to make sure it carries your local network.
  • Local PBS stations are only currently available on YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Again you'll want to check local availability.
  • Sling Blue subscribers in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco must now pay $45 per month, but have access to local ABC, Fox and NBC channels. Customers in Fresno, Houston and Raleigh now have both ABC and Fox on their Blue or Orange-and-Blue subscriptions at no extra charge. This is not reflected in the chart.
  • Fubo subscribers may find that the ACC Network and SEC Network are included with their package at no extra cost. Check availability for your state.
  • The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.
  • Overwhelmed? An easier-to-understand Google Spreadsheet is here.

Philo vs. Sling TV vs. Fubo vs. Hulu vs. YouTube TV vs. DirecTV Stream: Top 100 channels compared

Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
Total channels: 42243573775662
ABC NoNoNoYesYesYesYes
CBS NoNoNoYesYesYesYes
Fox NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
NBC NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
PBS NoNoNoNoYesNoYes
CW NoNoNoYesYesYesYes
MyNetworkTV NoNoNoYesYesNoYes
Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
A&E YesYesYesYesNoNoYes
ACC Network No$NoYesYesYes$
Accuweather YesNoNoNoNoYesYes
AMC YesYesYesNoYesNoYes
Animal Planet YesNoNoYesYesYesYes
BBC America YesYesYesNoYesNoYes
BBC World News Yes$$NoYesNo$
BET YesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Big Ten Network NoNo$YesYesYes$
Bloomberg TV NoYesYesYesNoYesYes
Boomerang No$$YesNoNoYes
Bravo NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
Cartoon Network NoYesYesYesYesNoYes
CBS Sports Network NoNoNoYesYesYes$
Cheddar YesNoNoYesYesYes$
Cinemax NoNoNo$$No$
CMT Yes$$YesYesYesYes
CNBC NoNo$YesYesYesYes
CNN NoYesYesYesYesNoYes
Comedy Central YesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Cooking Channel Yes$$$No$$
Destination America Yes$$$No$$
Discovery Channel YesNoYesYesYesYesYes
Disney Channel NoYesNoYesYesYesYes
Disney Junior No$NoYesYesYesYes
Disney XD No$NoYesYesYesYes
E! NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
ESPN NoYesNoYesYesYesYes
ESPN 2 NoYesNoYesYesYesYes
ESPNEWS No$NoYesYes$$
ESPNU No$NoYesYes$$
Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
Food Network YesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Fox Business NoNo$YesYesYesYes
Fox News NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
FS1 NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
FS2 NoNo$YesYesYes$
Freeform NoYesNoYesYesYesYes
FX NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
FX Movies NoNo$YesYes$$
FXX NoNo$YesYesYesYes
FYI Yes$$YesNoNo$
Golf Channel NoNo$YesYesYes$
Hallmark Yes$$YesYesYesYes
HBO/HBO Max NoNoNo$$No$
HGTV YesYesYesYesYesYesYes
History YesYesYesYesNoNoYes
HLN No$YesYesYesNoYes
IFC YesYesYesNoYesNoYes
Investigation Discovery YesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Lifetime YesYesYesYesNoNoYes
Lifetime Movie Network Yes$$YesNoNo$
Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
Magnolia Network Yes$$$NoYes$
MGM+ (formerly EPIX) $$$No$No$
MLB Network No$$NoNo$$
Motor Trend YesYesNoYesYesYesYes
MSNBC NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
MTV Yes$$YesYesYesYes
MTV2 Yes$$$Yes$Yes
National Geographic NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
Nat Geo Wild NoNo$YesYes$$
NBA TV No$$NoYes$$
NFL Network NoNoYesYesYesYesNo
NFL Red Zone NoNo$$$$No
NHL Network No$$NoNo$$
Nickelodeon YesNoNoYesYesYesYes
Nick Jr. YesYesYesYesYesYes$
Nicktoons Yes$$$Yes$$
OWN YesNoNoYesYesYes$
Oxygen NoNo$YesYesYes$
Paramount Network Yes$$YesYesYesYes
Science Yes$$$No$$
Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
SEC Network No$NoYesYes$$
Showtime No$$$$$$
Smithsonian YesNoNoYesYesYes$
Starz $$$$$$$
Sundance TV Yes$$NoYesNoYes
Syfy NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
Tastemade Yes$$NoYesYes$
TBS NoYesYesYesYesNoYes
TCM No$$YesYesNoYes
TeenNick Yes$$$Yes$Yes
Telemundo NoNoNoYesYesYes$
Tennis Channel No$$NoNo$$
TLC YesNoYesYesYesYesYes
TNT NoYesYesYesYesNoYes
Travel Channel YesYesYesYesYesYes$
TruTV No$YesYesYesNoYes
TV Land Yes$$YesYesYesYes
USA Network NoNoYesYesYesYesYes
VH1 Yes$$YesYesYesYes
Vice YesYesYesYesNoNoYes
WE tv Yes$$NoYesNoYes
Channel Philo ($25)Sling Orange ($40)Sling Blue ($40)Hulu with Live TV ($70)YouTube TV ($73)FuboTV ($75)DirecTV Stream ($75)
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Best streaming bundle

series of price hikes has brought a number of additional channels, including access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at the $70 price. Its channel selection isn't as robust as YouTube TV and Fubo, yet it's Hulu's significant catalog of on-demand content which sets it apart. Exclusive titles such as The Handmaid's Tale, The Orville and Only Murders in the Building give it a content advantage no other service can match. 

Live TV subscribers also receive unlimited DVR that includes fast-forwarding and on-demand playback -- at no additional cost. It's a move that has aligned Hulu with its competitors in terms of features, but the channel lineup may still be a deciding factor. For example, the platform recently lost Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate channels. But, Hulu Live TV is a better value as it's $3 less than YouTube TV. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

YouTube TV

Best channel selection
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Best channel selection

With an excellent channel selection, easy-to-use interface and best-in-class cloud DVR, the $73 per month YouTube TV is one of the best cable TV replacements. It offers a $20 4K upgrade, but the downside is there isn't much to watch at present unless you watch select channels. If you don't mind paying a bit more than the Sling TVs of the world, or want to watch live NBA games, YouTube TV offers a high standard of live TV streaming. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV

Best bargain
Sarah Tew/CNET

Sling TV

Best bargain

If you want to save a little money, and don't mind missing out on local channels, Sling TV is the best of the budget services. Its Orange and Blue packages go for $40 per month, and you can combine them for a monthly rate of $55. The Orange option nets you one stream, while Blue gives you three. Rather than run a free trial, Sling offers a 50% discount for your first month. It's not as comprehensive or as easy to navigate as YouTube but with a bit of work, including adding an antenna or an AirTV 2 DVR, it's an unbeatable value. Read our Sling TV review.

5-directv-now
Sarah Tew/CNET

DirecTV Stream

Best for channel flippers, sports fans

DirecTV Stream is tied for the most expensive at $75, beating Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV. The service does have its pluses, though -- for example, it includes the flipper-friendly ability to swipe left and right to change channels. Additionally, it includes some channels the other services can't, including nearly 250 PBS stations nationwide. The $75 Entertainment package may suit your needs with its 75-plus channels. But for cord-cutters who want to follow their local NBA or MLB team, DirecTV Stream's $100 Choice package is our live TV streaming pick because it has access to more regional sports networks than the competition. Nonetheless, you'll want to make sure your channel is included here, and not available on one of our preferred picks, before you pony up. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

FuboTV

There's a lot to like about FuboTV -- it offers a wide selection of channels and its sports focus makes it especially attractive to soccer fans or NBA, NHL and MLB fans who live in an area served by one of FuboTV's RSNs. It's also a great choice for NFL fans since it's one of three services, alongside YouTube TV and Hulu, with NFL Network and optional RedZone. In 2023, Fubo will offer 19 Bally Sports RSNs with a new package that includes the lineup. The biggest hole in Fubo's lineup is the lack of Turner networks, including CNN, TNT and TBS -- especially since the latter two carry a lot of sports content, in particular NBA, NHL and MLB. Those missing channels, and the same $75 price tag, makes it less attractive than YouTube TV for most viewers. Read our FuboTV review.

Philo
Sarah Tew/CNET

Philo

At $25 Philo is still a cheap live TV streaming service with a variety of channels, but it lacks sports channels, local stations and big-name news networks -- although Cheddar and BBC news are available. Philo offers bread-and-butter cable staples like AMC, Comedy Channel, Nickelodeon and Magnolia Network, and specializes in lifestyle and reality programming. It's also one of the cheapest live services that streams Paramount, home of Yellowstone, and it includes a cloud DVR and optional add-ons from Epix and Starz. We think most people are better off paying another $15 for Sling TV's superior service, but if Philo has every channel you want, it's a decent deal. Read our Philo review.

