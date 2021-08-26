Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer builds every epic movie moment

It's been delayed a few times, but Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems back on track to let you play through the entire Force-powered franchise in one massive game.

The Skywalker Saga was originally announced back in 2019 for a 2020 release. According to a new trailer, it'll be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC and Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

The trailer blasts through the entire Star Wars series from the prequel films to the original trilogy and into the most recent movies The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. New cut scenes -- and jokes -- show how the game reimagines both the movies and previous Lego Star Wars games. Check out Chewie going in for a Force cuddle.

The planets, fights and scenes from the entire story are in the game, but you can roam the galaxy at will. There are 20 unlockable planets, Jedi lightsaber duels and space battles and over 300 characters to play.