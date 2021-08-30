Lego Star Wars Battles coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade

Apple

Lego Star Wars Battles from TT Games Brighton and Warner Bros. Games is coming soon to Apple Arcade. The tower-defense style game, created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will be exclusive to the service, according to Apple.

In Lego Star Wars Battles, you can play as your favorite Lego Star Wars character in real-time, one-on-one multiplayer battles, according to Apple. The game will feature content from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and more, with characters like Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader, as well as Porgs, battle droids, and storm troopers.

You can assemble the ultimate light or dark side army with characters and vehicles across the saga. Yes, you can pilot the Millennium Falcon. In addition, as you progress in gameplay, more arenas will unlock like Naboo, Endor, Hoth and more.

This article will update as we find out more about the game and get closer to launch.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: LEGO @StarWars Battles



Lead your favorite LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time, multiplayer battles throughout the @LSWGame galaxy!



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/NRwZYnCfDE pic.twitter.com/N7MrMwvoAl — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 30, 2021

Apple Arcade now has over 200 games in its catalog with more on the way. Since its 2019 launch, the subscription service has found its footing in the mobile gaming world. In April, Apple essentially revamped the service, with categories like Arcade Originals, App Store Greats and Timeless Classics. Though Arcade Originals are games exclusive to the platform, App Store Greats and Timeless Classics include games that are already available in the App Store but remove ads and paywalls and include extra content.