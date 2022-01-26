Learn to code with this 15 course bundle for just $45

Learn to Code

Dive into the world of coding with hundreds of hours of content in 15 courses where you'll use critical thinking, problem solving and creativity. You'll also be engaging some essential skills needed in the workforce today, as coding has become a skill set that can push your earning potential to the next level. Right now you can snag thousands of dollars worth of coding education in the 2022 through StackSocial.

The Learn to Code bundle includes over 230 hours of content across 15 courses including NFT, JavaScript, DApp, AWS, HTML, Swift 5.5 and more. Courses can be accessed through the desktop or mobile, and no experience is needed for several of the courses. If you are new to coding, start with courses designed for all levels and then make your way through the advanced courses as you learn. Once you purchase and redeem your code, you'll have lifetime access to your courses, so you can move at your own pace and review the material as needed. Take the next step in honing your skills for the exciting and growing field of technology.