Learn Something New With 40% Off SkillShare

SkillShare

Is there something you've been wanting to learn but couldn't find an affordable way to do it? If so, this deal for 40% off SkillShare will change that. Using the coupon code ANNUAL40AFF, SkillShare's yearly membership will by . The is yearly price is typically $168, but I've seen it go as low as $156. And with this code it will drop to $101 (or $94 if the membership is $156).

Whether you're learning a new language, coding or social media marketing, you can do it all at your own pace without the expensive prices. There are 1,000 original classes from experts around the world just waiting for you to learn. There is even a choice to learn from "staff picks," experts who are known in a specific area, such as writing from Roxane Gay or Daniel José Older.

After the year is over your membership will go back to $167, but the new price is more than worth it to learn everything you've ever wanted no matter whether you're a beginner or not. SkillShare's videos are separated by three categories: Create, Build and Thrive. Under Create you'll find topics including animation, graphic design, photography and more. Build features marketing, leadership and business analytics, while Thrive is about managing your lifestyle and productivity.