Learn New Languages With Babbel for Just $199 and Enter to Win $5K Travel Giveaway

Whether you're a world traveler or a lifelong learner, new languages can be intellectually stimulating and fun to learn. Sometimes it can be necessary for coursework in school or a specific job opportunity as well. With so many people communicating across borders through our digitally connected world nowadays, it can also be an important skill no matter your interests. That's where Babbel comes in.

With 14 language courses and more than 10,000 hours of content, Babbel's well-designed language learning software aims to be the shortest path to real-life conversations. Babbel was chosen as one of CNET's best language learning apps, particularly if you want a school-type experience. You can now through March 15 at StackSocial. And when you buy during this deal, you'll also receive 5 entries into Babbel's $5K Travel Giveaway to cover airfare for two anywhere you want to go.

Babbel's extensive language software features Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and more. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Using the speech recognition technology will help give you immediate feedback on pronunciation so that you don't just learn to read and write, but to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Note that while you can access this program on an unlimited number of devices, this subscription is redeemable for new users only. Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferrable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts.