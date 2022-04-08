Jump-Start Your Education With Hundreds Off This Lifetime Learning Bundle

Rosetta Stone/StackSkills

Looking to pick up a new skill, or maybe even learn a whole new language? You don't need to spend thousands on pricey university courses to get the training you need. Online courses are a convenient alternative that can give you access to experts around the globe and help you jump-start your education. And the best part? They're affordable, too.

Right now at StackSocial, you can get lifetime access to the Unlimited Learning Subscription Bundle, which includes a membership to both Rosetta Stone language software and lifetime access to StackSkills entire online course catalog, for just $170. This bundle is already on sale for $200, hundreds less than these courses would cost you individually, but you can save an extra 15% when you use the promo code LEARN10NOW at checkout. This offer only runs through April 10, so be sure to get signed up before the end of the week.

There are two different services that you get with this bundle. The first is a subscription to Rosetta Stone, one of our favorite language learning tools. Signing up will give you access to its award-winning interactive software designed to help you read, write, speak and understand 24 different languages. The program will even help you improve your accent using advanced speech-recognition technology.

The other subscription you get with this bundle is StackSkills, an online learning platform with hundreds of courses covering a huge variety of subjects. You could work on improving your writing skills, or learn how to grow your small business with digital marketing techniques. Many of the classes are geared toward professional development, but there's plenty in there for creative pursuits as well, like photography or music production. And remember, these are lifetime subscriptions with unlimited access, so that means no monthly fees or costs for individual courses.