Cybersecurity is one of the few job fields that has seen constant demand for more talent in recent years. Similar to learning how to code, picking up fundamental cybersecurity skills can be valuable in today's digital society, whether you want to start a new career in the field or better understand how to be more cyber secure in your everyday life.

Before you embark on learning about cybersecurity, it can help narrow your focus if you already know which specific field you're interested in. Cybersecurity training can be a route to jobs like forensic computer analyst and IT security engineer.

Here are four online cybersecurity courses that can help you learn the fundamentals and strengthen your resume. While you may end up needing a college degree or cybersecurity certification to get a job in the field, these courses from online learning platforms can help you test the waters and get you started on a new career or learning path.

Coursera/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET The Introduction to Cybersecurity specialization is offered by New York University's Tandon School of Engineering. Though the course is introductory, some familiarity with IT management and concepts could be helpful. You'll gain skills like cryptography, risk assessment, cyber defense and information security. The cybersecurity program specialization is made up of four courses -- Introduction to Cyber Attacks, Cyber Attack Countermeasures, Real-time Cyber Threat Detection and Mitigation, and Enterprise and Infrastructure Security. Coursera estimates it takes about four months to complete the specialization. What it costs: Coursera operates more like a traditional online college course with enrollment windows. Sometimes the certificates you earn can apply as a credit at an institution, but it has to be stated. When you sign up for Coursera, you get a seven-day free trial, and then it starts at $59 a month. You can also choose to audit the class for free, which lets you read and view the course content only.

The Great Courses/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET This course from Paul Rosenzweig, a professorial lecturer in law at The George Washington University Law School, is meant to help you understand the structure of the internet, the dangers that come with it, and ultimately how to manage and reduce them. Over 18 lectures, Rosenzweig delves into specific cybersecurity topics including vulnerabilities, viruses, big data, the government's role in cybersecurity, how privacy should or shouldn't be defined, and the global spread of information. What it costs: The Great Courses doesn't have a flat subscription fee like Skillshare. Rosenzweig's course costs $30 on instant video, $20 on instant audio or $50 on DVD. At the time of publication, there's a sale on The Great Courses website. When you make a Great Courses account, you can stream the course for free with trial with The Great Courses Plus. The content can then be accessed over the iOS or Android app, or on your TV via the Roku app, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Udemy/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET The Cybersecurity in 90 Minutes course can help out beginners or professionals in the field, according to instructor Mohammad Adly, who has a PhD in computer networks. Adly notes that the course's goal is to point out security essentials for IT organizations. By the end of the course, you should be able to use your cybersecurity skill to set up a secure base for your IT environment or be able to thoroughly review any existing ones. What it costs: Udemy's course prices are set by the individual instructors from a price tier, unless they choose to offer them for free. This course costs $19. At the time of publication, there's a sale on Udemy's website.

Udemy/Screenshot by Attila Tomaschek/CNET Nathan House, CEO and founder of UK-based cybersecurity training and consultancy company Station X, offers a comprehensive four-volume course that covers virtually everything you'd need to know about cybersecurity. This means that you can benefit from House's course whether you're a beginner with a basic understanding of operating systems, networks and the internet, or you're already well-versed in cybersecurity. Across the four volumes, House covers topics like how to prevent hacking, IT security, network security, anonymous browsing, VPNs, disk encryption and malware prevention. It's a wide-ranging and thorough cybersecurity course that comes out to nearly 55 hours of content in total. What it costs: Each of the four volumes in this course is available for purchase individually on Udemy. The prices are set by the course instructor and range from $16 to $22 per volume. At the time of publication, there's a sale on Udemy's website.

