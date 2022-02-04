Learn everything you need to know about using Amazon Web Services for just $30

StackSocial

Amazon Web Services gives organizations access to compute power, database storage and content delivery services across multiple industries. With this bundle, you'll learn to use and optimize AWS so that you can get certified as a solutions architect. Gaining practical knowledge and skill in using the AWS platform can make you more appealing to prospective employers. Get 87 hours of educational content on AWS and gain experience in developing code, managing environments in AWS and more when you at StackSocial now through Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Your purchase includes lifetime access to nine educational courses discussing the ins and outs of Cloud Migration, DevOps, Python, QuickSight, Glue, Athena and more so you can learn cloud migration strategies, the process of setting up an AWS environment from scratch, how to design and automate operational processes, and so much more -- including gaining experience in scripting and programing. Check out the course offerings and read full course descriptions through the link above. At 98% off, now is the time to learn new skills and get relevant education for today's world of tech so you can propel forward in your career.