Learn a new language or skill with $430 off this Lifetime Learning bundle

Rosetta Stone/StackSkills

While the most popular New Year's resolutions revolve around fitness, exercise and dieting, they aren't the only ways to improve yourself. If your goal for the new year was to work towards learning a new language or developing a new hobby, StackSocial has a deal that you won't want to miss out on. Right now, you can sign up for the Unlimited Lifetime Learning subscription bundle, a $600 value, for just $199. Plus, you can save an extra 15% when you use the promo code LEARN10NOW at checkout. This offer expires in three days, so be sure to sign up before the end of the week.

There are two different services that you get with this bundle. The first is a subscription to Rosetta Stone, one of our favorite language learning tools. Signing up will give you access to its award-winning interactive software designed to help you read, write, speak and understand 24 different languages. The program will even help you improve your accent using advanced speech-recognition technology.

The other subscription you get with this bundle is StackSkills, an online learning platform with hundreds of courses covering a huge variety of subjects. You could work on improving your writing skills, or learn how to grow your small business with digital marketing techniques. Many of the classes are geared toward professional development, but there's plenty in there for creative pursuits as well, like photography or music production. And remember, these are lifetime subscriptions with unlimited access, so that means no monthly fees or costs for individual courses.